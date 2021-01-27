Dylan McDermott Reveals He's Joining Christopher Meloni on Law & Order: Organized Crime

Watch : Dylan McDermott Calls "Hollywood" Character "Up For Anything"

Call a bus! Dylan McDermott is joining Christopher Meloni for Law & Order: Organized Crime.

On Wednesday, Jan. 27, the Hollywood actor confirmed his casting on the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit spin-off. While McDermott didn't reveal specifics about his role on the latest Dick Wolf-created crime procedural, he did write on Instagram, "nbc @organizedcrime @chris_meloni New York here I come!"

According to the show's description, Law & Order: OC follows Elliot Stabler (Meloni) as he returns "to the NYPD to battle organized crime after a devastating personal loss. However, the city and police department have changed dramatically in the decade he's been away, and he must adapt to a criminal justice system in the midst of its own moment of reckoning. Stabler will aim to find absolution and rebuild his life while leading an elite new task force that is taking apart the city's most powerful crime syndicates one by one."

We can't wait to find out where McDermott fits in there.