Halsey Announces She's Pregnant, Expecting First Baby
Dylan McDermott Reveals He's Joining Christopher Meloni on Law & Order: Organized Crime

Law & Order: Organized Crime's cast is fleshing out! Dylan McDermott confirmed he's joining the new crime procedural.

Call a bus! Dylan McDermott is joining Christopher Meloni for Law & Order: Organized Crime.

On Wednesday, Jan. 27, the Hollywood actor confirmed his casting on the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit spin-off. While McDermott didn't reveal specifics about his role on the latest Dick Wolf-created crime procedural, he did write on Instagram, "nbc @organizedcrime @chris_meloni New York here I come!"

According to the show's description, Law & Order: OC follows Elliot Stabler (Meloni) as he returns "to the NYPD to battle organized crime after a devastating personal loss. However, the city and police department have changed dramatically in the decade he's been away, and he must adapt to a criminal justice system in the midst of its own moment of reckoning. Stabler will aim to find absolution and rebuild his life while leading an elite new task force that is taking apart the city's most powerful crime syndicates one by one."

We can't wait to find out where McDermott fits in there.

This casting update comes two days after Law & Order: SVU lead Mariska Hargitay confirmed her appearance on the upcoming spin-off. The 57-year-old actress shared black-and-white photos from the Organized Crime set, including a selfie of herself and Meloni.

She captioned the on-set shots, "It's all happening... #OC #PFL."

Later that day, Meloni took to Instagram and shared his own photo from the set, writing, "Hey. L&O:OC... we workin on it."

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Meloni's return to the Law & Order franchise has been making headlines since last year. In March 2020, it was announced that he would reprise his role as Detective Elliot Stabler, which he played from 1999 to 2011, for a new NBC drama.

Initially, Meloni was slated to return to Law & Order: SVU—for the first time in almost a decade—as part of the season 22 premiere. It was through this appearance that Law & Order: Organized Crime was going to be launched.

Yet, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the loss of a showrunner delayed Meloni's return. "These days all plans are subject to change. And then they change again. And again," Meloni wrote on Twitter in August. "For now, we won't reintroduce Stabler until the night of his Organized Crime premiere. @SVUWritersRoom has to be NIMBLE this year."

Fortunately, the project was back on by the end of 2020, with Meloni giving several updates along the way.

We can't wait to see what Detective Stabler is up to these days!

Watch: "Law & Order: SVU" Returns for Season 22: E! News Rewind

Law & Order: SVU returns Thursday, Feb. 18 at 9 p.m. on NBC.

Binge past episodes of Law & Order: SVU on Peacock.

(E!, NBC and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)

