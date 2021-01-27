BREAKING

Halsey Announces She's Pregnant, Expecting First Baby
The Bold Type To End With Season 5 on Freeform

The Bold Type has been renewed for a fifth and final season on Freeform, with Nikohl Boosheri set to return.

Good news and bad news, Bold Type fans. 

The beloved Freeform drama is coming back for a fifth season, but the fifth season will also be the final season. The network announced the news with a promise from Freeform president Tara Duncan to give the series "the sendoff [executive producer Wendy Straker Hauser], the incredible cast and crew and the beloved fans all deserve." 

"The Bold Type has been a gift that has truly changed my life," Hauser said in her own statement. "I spent my twenties in New York City working in magazines, so in many ways the show feels very personal to my experiences. I have truly loved writing this show and living in this world. I will miss it terribly, but I am so grateful for the opportunity and glad to know it's been a comfort to so many people out there."

Spring 2021 TV Premiere Dates

Freeform says that in the final season, "our trio is on the brink of defining who they really are and how best to leave their mark on the world. Their futures are bright, and their love and support for each other will never change."

Thanks to the pandemic, season four ended two episodes earlier than originally planned but the show still managed to get all of its main characters into some cliffhanger-worthy crossroads. Sutton's (Meghann Fahy) marriage is falling apart and now she's slept with her married high school boyfriend. Jane (Katie Stevens) was toeing the line of a relationship with one of her employees while pursuing a story that Jacqueline (Melora Hardin) pushed back against.

Kat's (Aisha Dee) season four ending went through a last-minute change after Dee spoke out about her character's controversial storyline. After being fired from Scarlet Magazine for exposing the company president's support of gay conversion therapy, Kat had started dating that president's conservative daughter Eva (Alex Payton-Beesley) and even slept with her in the season finale. 

Two days before that finale aired, Dee posted an Instagram statement that called out the show for its lack of support for BIPOC cast and storylines and specifically highlighted her frustrations with Kat's actions. 

"The decision to have Kat enter into a relationship with a privileged conservative woman felt confusing and out of character," she wrote." Despite my personal feelings about the choice, I tried my best to tell the story with honesty, even though the Kat I know and love would never make these choices. It was heartbreaking to watch Kat's story turn into a redemption story for someone else, someone who is complicit in the oppression of so many. Someone who's politics are actively harmful to her communities." 

Freeform

The original finale, which was sent to journalists as a screener and which aired in Australia, featured Kat and Eva exchanging texts about their relationship being "risky," but in the finale that eventually aired in the U.S. had Kat breaking things off. 

Freeform and Universal TV responded to Dee's letter with a statement. 

"We applaud Aisha for raising her hand and starting conversations around these important issues," the statement read. "We look forward to continuing that dialogue and enacting positive change. Our goal on The Bold Type is and has always been to tell entertaining, authentic stories that are representative of the world that Kat, Jane and Sutton live in—we can only do that if we listen."

Lucky for Kat and for fans of her pre-Eva relationships, Adena (Nikohl Boosheri) will be returning for season five.

Freeform
Renewed and Ending: The Bold Type (Freeform)

The Bold Type will be back for a fifth and final season in 2021. 

Adam Torgerson/CBS Entertainment
Renewed: Love Island (CBS)

After a much-improved second season, CBS has renewed its version of Love Island for a third season.

Netflix
Renewed: Too Hot To Handle (Netflix)

Netflix has renewed Too Hot to Handle (the dating show with the robot who tells people not to have sex) for not just one but two more seasons. 

NBC
Renewed: The Blacklist (NBC)

The Blacklist, which is currently in its eighth season, has been renewed for season nine on NBC.

Netflix
Renewed: Bridgerton (Netflix)

All the ton's aflutter due to the fact that Bridgerton will be back on Netflix for a season two, with a focus on Anthony (Jonathan Bailey). Production begins in spring 2021. 

truTV
Canceled: At Home With Amy Sedaris (TruTV)

TruTV has canceled At Home With Amy Sedaris after three seasons, just in time for season three to head to HBO Max.

Chris Haston/Peacock
Renewed: Saved By the Bell (Peacock)

NBCU's streaming service Peacock has renewed the reimagined Saved By the Bell series featuring O.G. stars and a crop of young new talent for a second season.

TNT
Renewed and Ending: Animal Kingdom (TNT)

TNT has renewed the drama Animal Kingdom for a sixth and final season, ahead of season five's summer 2021 debut. 

Photo by Andrew Dosunmu © 2016 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc / Courtesy of OWN
Renewed: Queen Sugar (OWN)

A month before its fifth season will even premiere, Ava DuVernay's Queen Sugar has been renewed for a sixth season.

Amazon Prime Video
Canceled: The Pack (Amazon Prime)

Lindsey Vonn's Amazon Prime competition series, which featured humans competing alongside their dog companions, will not be returning for a second season. 

HBO
Ending: Insecure (HBO)

Insecure will be coming to an end after its upcoming fifth season. 

Matt Klitscher/Amazon Studios
Renewed: The Wilds (Amazon Prime)

The new YA version of Lost will be back for a second season on Amazon Prime.

PHIL CARUSO/HBO
Renewed: The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)

Surprise! What looked like a limited series has now become a full on series, with Kaley Cuoco set to return for another wacky ride. Hopefully another guy won't end up dead, but you never know. 

Hulu
Renewed: The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)

Season four won't air until later in 2021, but Hulu has already renewed its critically acclaimed dystopic drama for season five.

Netflix
Canceled: One Day At a Time (Pop)

ViacomCBS has dropped ODAAT after it was first saved from Netflix cancellation by Pop, which is now shifting away from scripted TV. The beloved comedy ran a total of four seasons. 

NBC
Ending: Superstore (NBC)

Cloud 9 will be closing after six seasons on NBC.

The Bold Type airs on Freeform. 

