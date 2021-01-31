Why Shawn Johnson Wasn't Expecting to Have a Baby This Year

Watch : Shawn Johnson Expecting Baby No. 2 With Andrew East

Shawn Johnson East had a whole plan for her summer vacation.

One of U.S. Gymnastics' most decorated—and adored—athletes, the four-time medalist inked a contract to spend a few weeks in Tokyo offering her expert commentary on the Olympic Games, just as she had in London in 2012 and Rio in 2016.

Then life intervened.

Eager to give 15-month-old daughter Drew a sibling close in age, "We said we would start trying around a year thinking it would take at least a year," Shawn explained to E! News of their approach to having a second baby. "So this was a shock. We did not think it would happen this fast or we would be dealing with this this soon."

And the expedited timing created a bit of a wrinkle when it came to her work schedule: "Our due date is technically the opening ceremonies. So I don't think we'll be there."