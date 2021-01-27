Amanda Gorman to Recite Original Poem at 2021 Super Bowl

Watch : 5 Things to Know About Inauguration Poet Amanda Gorman

Amanda Gorman is raking in major gigs, including one for the biggest football game of the year.

Following her showstopping performance at the 2021 presidential inauguration, the poet next take on Super Bowl LV, where she will recite an original poem before the Kansas City Chiefs face off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the NFL announced Jan. 27.

The title of the poem hasn't been released, however, according to NBC's Pro Football Talk, it will highlight , "Los Angeles teacher Trimaine Davis, who worked to secure Internet access and laptops for his students so that they would be able to access remote learning during the pandemic; Tampa nurse Suzie Dorner, who has been managing the COVID ICU at Tampa General Hospital; and Marine veteran James Martin, who has helped veterans and their families connect virtually through his work with the Wounded Warrior Project."

It's just another achievement added to her already packed resume, which continues to rapidly grow following the her performance of "The Hill We Climb."