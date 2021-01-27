High School Musical's Monique Coleman Reveals the Real Reason Her Character Wore Headbands

Monique Coleman is sharing the story behind her High School Musical character's signature accessory.

During a recent interview with Insider, the 40-year-old star—who portrayed Taylor McKessie in the Disney films—said she came up with the idea to wear a headband after seeing the crew didn't know how to style the hair of a Black actress.

"We've grown a lot in this industry, and we've grown a lot in representation, and we've grown a lot in terms of understanding the needs of an African American actress," Coleman told the outlet. "But the truth is, is that they had done my hair and they had done it very poorly in the front. And we had to start filming before I had a chance to fix it."

Coleman suggested they "incorporate headbands into her character" and "just make that a part of who she is."

"I was very lucky," she said, "because the wardrobe department was very open to our feedback."