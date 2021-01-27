Vanessa Bryant Honors Kobe and Gianna as "The Best" on First Anniversary of Their Deaths

"We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately," she shared. "There aren't enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon."

Since losing her husband of 19 years and teenage daughter, Vanessa has continued to keep their memory alive. Back in August, she posted a heartfelt tribute to the Lakers legend on what would've been his 42nd birthday.

"I love you and miss you more than I can ever explain. I wish you and Gigi were here to celebrate YOU," she wrote. "I wish I could make you your fav [sic] food or a birthday cake with my Gigi. I miss your big hugs, your kisses, your smile, your loud ass deep laugh. I miss teasing you, making you laugh and bursting your bubble. I miss you sitting on my lap like my big baby that you are."

In her post, Vanessa also admitted that she "always wanted to go first" so she wouldn't ever have to feel this "heartache."

"You were supposed to miss me. Gigi was supposed to be here with her sisters," she continued. "It should've been me. There's so much I wish I could tell you and show you and Gigi. So many things you would both be happy to see and be a part of. So many milestones for our girls. So many things you would be proud of. I'm so thankful I have pieces of heaven here on earth to wake up for—thanks to YOU. Thank you for loving me enough to last several lifetimes."