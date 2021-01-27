Bachelor Nation's Andi Dorfman Weighs In on Clare Crawley and Dale Moss' Breakup Drama

Having previously shared the screen with Clare Crawley, Bachelor Nation's Andi Dorfman is uniquely qualified to offer her take on whether she is "OK" about how things played out between Clare and ex-fiancé Dale Moss.

Andi, the former Bachelorette who once competed with Clare for Juan Pablo Galavis' affections on The Bachelor season 18, was a Watch What Happens Live guest on Tuesday, Jan. 26. During her appearance, a fan asked whether Clare should get a second try as the Bachelorette, given that her first run "kind of got derailed."

Andi replied, "I mean, yeah, it did get derailed. It's hard to do it again, but I thought her season was good! I thought it was off to a nice, good, kind of crazy, train wreck of a start, which is what you always want in a Bachelorette, and it ended in a fairy tale, which is also what you always want."