10 Things You Didn't Know About Chrishell Stause—By Chrishell Stause

Our favorite celebrities may be open books, living their lives for all the world to see, but even they like to keep a few secrets. Until now. Welcome to E! News' 10 Things, where the stars themselves spill the goods just for you.
Chrishell Stause is no stranger to sharing her life.
After first introducing herself to fans as an actress with roles on soap operas like All My Children (where she starred as Amanda Dillon from 2005 until its cancellation in 2011), Days of Our Lives and The Young and the Restless, she's allowed the cameras to come into her personal world as one of the cast members of Netflix's extremely addictive Selling Sunset. The series, which has dropped three seasons since 2019, follows Chrishell and her fellow real estate agents at the Oppenheim Group as they navigate their personal lives as well as the high-end Los Angeles housing market.
While Chrishell hasn't held anything back, with the latest batch of Selling Sunset episodes chronicling the dissolution of her marriage to This Is Us star Justin Hartley as her new relationship with Dancing With the Stars pro Keo Motsepe plays out on social media, you'll soon find out that there's still so much more to know about her.
Get to know Chrishell a bit better, in her own words, as she takes part in E! News' 10 Things!
1. My awkward phase can be summed up in three words: Clear. Braces. College.
2. The one thing from my childhood I wish would be brought back is Married With Children, a reboot with the original cast. Let's make this a thing!
3. My style icons are Victoria Beckham, Blake Lively and Zendaya.
4. This sounds very cliché but does anything beat a hot bubble bath when looking to unwind? I guess it is cliché for a reason.
5. My favorite celeb I follow on social media is Cardi B. I feel like that doesn't need an explanation.
6. I don't know why I haven't moved on, but I still think about Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams accepting their Best Kiss award and running into their kiss on stage. Best, most iconic acceptance of any award of all time.
7. Sometimes I just let Sex and the City play in the background while I do other things. I have seen it so many times that now it just has a comforting familiar feeling, even as background noise. It's also interesting to re-watch and see how your opinions of characters shift over time.
8. This is going to sound strange but I have a very old red coat with big gold buttons that I bought from Victoria's Secret forever ago. My late dog Presley was a bad shedder and slept on it one night and, because of the fabric, was nearly impossible to get all the hair off. Sometime after she passed, I went to donate the coat but never have because I can still see traces of her hair to this day.
9. I ALMOST did a show called Celebrity Splash. It was a high diving competition show that only ran one season because of all the injuries. I can't even enter the water without holding my nose, but I was between jobs and the money was tempting. At the last second, they replaced me and I booked Days of Our Lives, so I am continually grateful because I am sure I almost jumped to my death on live television!
10. I would love to be Misty Copeland for a day! Having seen the work and dedication dancers put in to make their bodies move so effortlessly, I would love to be able to do it on that level, even just for one day. Misty is captivating to watch.
Selling Sunset is streaming now on Netflix.
—Edited by Billy Nilles