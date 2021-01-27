10 Things You Didn't Know About Chrishell Stause—By Chrishell Stause

6. I don't know why I haven't moved on, but I still think about Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams accepting their Best Kiss award and running into their kiss on stage. Best, most iconic acceptance of any award of all time.

7. Sometimes I just let Sex and the City play in the background while I do other things. I have seen it so many times that now it just has a comforting familiar feeling, even as background noise. It's also interesting to re-watch and see how your opinions of characters shift over time.

8. This is going to sound strange but I have a very old red coat with big gold buttons that I bought from Victoria's Secret forever ago. My late dog Presley was a bad shedder and slept on it one night and, because of the fabric, was nearly impossible to get all the hair off. Sometime after she passed, I went to donate the coat but never have because I can still see traces of her hair to this day.

9. I ALMOST did a show called Celebrity Splash. It was a high diving competition show that only ran one season because of all the injuries. I can't even enter the water without holding my nose, but I was between jobs and the money was tempting. At the last second, they replaced me and I booked Days of Our Lives, so I am continually grateful because I am sure I almost jumped to my death on live television!

10. I would love to be Misty Copeland for a day! Having seen the work and dedication dancers put in to make their bodies move so effortlessly, I would love to be able to do it on that level, even just for one day. Misty is captivating to watch.

