Say Hello to Kym Whitley, Daily Pop's Guest Host Filling in for Morgan Stewart

Watch : Kym Whitley Fills in for Morgan Stewart on "Daily Pop"

Welcome to the E! family, Kym Whitley!

The actress and comedy will be filling in as a guest host on E! News' Daily Pop alongside Justin Sylvester and Carissa Culiner while Morgan Stewart is currently out on maternity leave.

Justin helped welcome Kym on Monday morning's show, sharing, "I'm joined by actress and comedian Kym Whitley. She is actually gonna be here with us for a few weeks while Morgan is out on maternity leave."

"Absolutely, I'm very excited about it," Kym gushed.

"Are you getting used to the early call time," Justin asked. "No, I'm not used to that at all," Kym laughed. "Matter of fact, I'm asleep right now!"

Additionally, Kym told E! News exclusively, "So honored to be joining the Daily Pop family! I get the opportunity to work with amazing people like Carissa and Justin everyday!"

Kym has already made herself right at home by interviewing celeb guests like Candace Cameron Bure this week.