The Bachelor’s Chelsea Vaughn on the Importance of Her and Matt James’ Conversation About Hair

Watch : Matt James Discusses Being the First Black "Bachelor"

Chelsea Vaughn is reflecting on the meaningful conversation she and Matt James shared on the Monday, Jan. 25 episode of The Bachelor.

As fans may recall, the 29-year-old runway model used her one-on-one time during a group date to discuss the politics of Black hair and divulge why she decided to shave all of hers off. What followed was a poignant discussion, and at the end of the evening, Matt even gave Chelsea the group date rose.

Bachelor Happy Hour hosts Rachel Lindsay and Becca Kufrin were both moved by what they watched, and on Tuesday's podcast, they made sure to ask Chelsea all about it.

"I just think that as women, and especially as Black women, so much of our self-worth is tied to our hair," the New York native explained. "And I don't know if a lot of people realize that or understand that, especially as far as Black women go, and it was just a really big deal to me, so that's obviously something that I wanted to share with somebody who I am potentially going to end up with."

Plus, as someone who grew up watching the show, Chelsea knows "there haven't been that many Black contestants."