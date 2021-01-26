Watch the Trailer for Netflix's Very Gilmore Girls-esque Ginny & Georgia

Watch : TV Shows That Got Us Through 2020

Ready for a new TV obsession?

It might be here the form of Ginny & Georgia, a YA series coming to Netflix in February. If the trailer is any indication, it feels like the sort of thing a person could become pretty invested in—especially if that person is a big fan of Gilmore Girls.

Ginny & Georgia stars Antonia Gentry as 15-year-old Ginny and Brianne Howey as Ginny's 30-year-old mother Georgia, a dynamic duo reminiscent of Rory (Alexis Bledel) and Lorelai (Lauren Graham).

As Georgia even says in the trailer, "We're like the Gilmore Girls but with bigger boobs."

Here's the series description from Netflix:

"Angsty and awkward Ginny Miller often feels she doesn't measure up to her mother, the irresistible and dynamic Georgia Miller. Growing up on the move, Georgia desperately wants to put down roots in picturesque New England and give her family something they've never had...a normal life. But it's not all carpool and Kombucha as Georgia's past follows them to threaten her and her family's fresh start."