Jennifer Lopez Reveals What Matthew McConaughey Said to Her Before Their Kiss in Wedding Planner

Columbia/Intermedia/Pacifica/Kobal/Shutterstock

She agreed it was a tricky stunt to pull off, but Matthew promised her he wouldn't be "tardy" in pushing her out of the way.

"It was close sometimes. We had some close calls there," the 51-year-old star said. "You were the hero for sure that day. That was so much fun."

Later in their chat, Jennifer also spoke about one of her upcoming projects, Shotgun Wedding. She broke her silence about the film following the departure of Armie Hammer, who will reportedly be replaced by Josh Duhamel.

Although the "Love Don't Cost a Thing" singer did not confirm the new casting, she hinted that she had been hoping for a real-life Wedding Planner reunion by having Matthew step in for Armie.

She said, "I am about to go off and do my first movie in the bubble, as they call it, Shotgun, which would have been so—I actually was like, 'We should do that one together.'"

Though they likely won't appear side-by-side in Shotgun Wedding, there is hope for a future film together. "I have more that's coming up and we're going to do something again baby," she added. "Because we have to do something again. It's been too long. 20 years is too long."