Curb Your Enthusiasm's Richard Lewis Reveals He Isn't Returning for Season 11

Watch : Larry David on Becoming an Emoji: "Lucky Me"

We aren't feeling "pretty, pretty, pretty good" after learning this Curb Your Enthusiasm news.

On Monday, Jan. 25, comedian Richard Lewis announced that he would not be returning to the HBO series for season 11. The 73-year-old actor, who plays an "autobiographical" version of himself on Curb Your Enthusiasm, took to Twitter to announce he was departing from the Larry David-led improvisational comedy due to health reasons.

"What a ride, LD! I love you, buddy," Lewis explained. "Tragically, these past 18 months I've endured a back and two shoulder surgeries and not able to be in #curbyourenthusiasm for season 11. I'll be watching...@HBO."

Lewis' role on Curb was recurring, having appeared in 39 episodes over 10 seasons, and his wit has become a staple on the show. In fact, fans were first introduced to Lewis' humor in the pilot episode, which aired in October 2000.

However, the comedian's departure from Curb may not be a permanent one.