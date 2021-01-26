Gabby Barrett Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Cade Foehner

Watch : Necessary Realness: Celebrity Mystery Babies

The American Idol love story continues, as Gabby Barrett has given birth to her first child, a daughter, with her husband Cade Foehner. The former contestants got hitched in Texas in 2019 after competing against each other on the show's 16th season.

On Monday, January 25, the "I Hope" singer shared her happy news on Instagram and revealed they named their daughter Baylah May Foehner.

"Gotten to spend a very sweet week with our newest addition.. meet our girl," she wrote.

In August 2020, the musicians revealed they were growing their family. Cade, 24, shared on social media at the time, "I have the most amazing Wife in the world. I can't possibly come up with strong enough words to honor her as she has honored me in giving me a baby girl!"

Gabby told her side of the story to People, recounting the exact moment the 20 year old found out she was pregnant.