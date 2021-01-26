Kourtney & TravisGigi HadidBridgertonJay CutlerShop E!VideosPhotos

See Big Ed, Danielle & Others Try to Find Love Again on 90 Day: The Single Life

Discovery+ announced a new show in the 90 Day franchise, 90 Day: The Single Life. Watch your fan-favorites put themselves out there once more!

Single and ready to mingle.

On Monday, Jan 25., Discovery+ released the first look for its latest show in the 90 Day franchise, titled 90 Day: The Single Life. The series, which will premiere on the streaming service on Feb. 21, follows six former 90 Day Fiancé stars—including Edward "Big Ed" Brown, Brittany Banks, Fernanda Flores, Molly Hopkins, Danielle Mullins and Colt Johnson—as they try their hand at dating again after disastrous relationships.

"My ex was just a liar from the start," Brittany noted in the new trailer below. "Now I'm single, and I want someone who stands on his own two feet so that I can give him all the woman he needs."

However, it's not just about getting back out there for these singles. As Molly declared to the camera, "I don't want to date, I want a mate."

And, from what we've seen in the first look, the 90 Day fan-favorites have experienced some seriously memorable first dates.

Which 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Couples Are Still Together?

Case in point: Colt was left speechless after one blonde babe informed him that she made "custom porn videos."

Could this candid companion be the person Colt proposed to in the trailer? We guess we'll have to wait and see.

Meanwhile, we spotted Fernanda letting her hair loose as she embraced her single life.

She noted, "After being married young, it's fun to be on the prowl."

As for Big Ed? He appeared to be striking out as his date wouldn't even let him kiss her goodnight.

Still, not everyone was ready to move on as Danielle met up with ex-husband Mohamed.

A tearful Danielle even admitted in a confessional, "Deep down, I will always care about Mohamed."

Catch the all-new first look above.

For a closer look at the 90 Day: The Single Life cast, scroll through the portraits below.

Discovery+
Big Ed, Age: 55

Bio: "After crossing the world to meet his former flame Rosemarie for the first time in the Philippines on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season four, Big Ed is back home and looking to find love again. He enlists some professional help to improve his dating game, and decides to take a chance by asking out someone he's had a crush on for a while."

Discovery+
Danielle, Age: 47

Bio: "A rocky relationship from start to end on 90 Day Fiancé season two, Danielle is three years out from her divorce from her Tunisian ex-husband Mohamed. Danielle has struggled with dating but is determined to get back in the game with the help of some friends. But will the reappearance of a blast from her past undo all the progress she's made to rebuild her life?"

Discovery+
Brittany, Age: 27

Bio: "Now stateside following a dramatic end to her relationship with Jordanian ex-boyfriend Yazan on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season two, Brittany is back on top with her signature, sexy style and attracting lots of attention. But she quickly finds that she's bitten off more than she can chew when she decides to date more than one guy at once."

Discovery+
Colt, Age: 35

Bio: "Colt is hoping that the third time is the charm now that he's moved on from his 90 Day Fiancé season six marriage and subsequent divorce from Brazilian Larissa, and his very messy breakup with Brazilian Jess on Happily Ever After? season five. As he looks to turn over a new leaf in his dating life, he sets his sights closer to home for a meaningful connection. But Colt struggles to convince a new love interest that he has learned from the mistakes of the past. "

Discovery+
Fernanda, Age: 22

Bio: "Recently divorced from Jonathan, the man she moved from Mexico to the United States to marry on 90 Day Fiancé season six, Fernanda is back on the market but struggles to let go of her past. She is upset after discovering that Jonathan has moved to Chicago with a new love, and she's determined to move on and find a new man—but before all that, she sets out to throw herself a divorce party. "

Discovery+
Molly, Age: 45

Bio: "With her Dominican ex-husband Luis from 90 Day Fiancé season five firmly in her past, Molly is hopeful that a new romantic interest will restore her faith in men. But dating is complicated as Molly must balance her business and personal life, and after everything that happened with Luis, she needs to make sure any new man can get behind a strong, independent woman such as herself. "

90 Day: The Single Life premieres Sunday, Feb. 21 on Discovery+.

