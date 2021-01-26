Demi Lovato To Star In NBC Comedy About Friends With Food Issues

Demi Lovato is getting her very own show once again.
Almost 10 years after the cancellation of Disney Channel's Sonny With a Chance, the music superstar is headlining a new comedy on NBC. It's called Hungry and according to Variety, it follows friends in a food issues group "as they help each other look for love, success and the perfect thing in the fridge that's going to make it all better."
NBC has given the show a put pilot commitment, which means if it doesn't air as a series, it will air as a special at least. Lovato will executive produce and star in the series, with Frasier and Will & Grace producer Suzanne Martin at the helm. Will & Grace star Sean Hayes will also executive produce under his production company. Lovato guest starred alongside Hayes in the Will & Grace revival last year as Will's (Eric McCormack) surrogate.
Aside from her stint on Will & Grace, Lovato has appeared on several TV shows in the years since Sonny With a Chance. She was in two episodes of From Dusk Till Dawn and guest starred as Dani, Santana's (Naya Rivera) love interest in four episodes of Glee in 2013 and 2014. She also appeared as a patient in one episode of Grey's Anatomy in 2010.
The singer has been open in the past about struggling with and recovering from bulimia. She sought treatment for her eating disorder during a 2010 rehab and has spoken publicly about her subsequent relapses. In March 2020, she spoke to Ellen Degeneres about a period where she felt like her life and her food were controlled by her team.
"My life, I just felt, was so—and I hate to use this word—but I felt like it was controlled by so many people around me," she said. "If I was in my hotel room at night, they would take the phone out of the hotel room so I couldn't call room service. Or, if there was fruit in my hotel room, they would take it out because that's extra sugar. We're not talking about, like, brownies, and cookies, and candies and stuff. It was fruit."
Lovato has since hired Scooter Braun as her manager. He also serves as an executive producer on Hungry.
