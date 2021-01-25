Kourtney & TravisGigi HadidBridgertonJay CutlerShop E!VideosPhotos

Leggings & Biker Shorts Flash Sale: Score Bestsellers Starting at $10

Head over to Old Navy to save big on leggings, biker shorts and more activewear must-haves!

If working out more is one of your new year's resolutions, Old Navy has you covered! The fashion retailer is offering up to 50% off sitewide, which means insane deals on this season's hottest styles. But if you're like us, you're probably on the hunt for activewear that will add a pop of color to your workouts!

With leggings and biker shorts for as lows as $10, there's never been a better time to revamp your fitness wardrobe. And with the biker short trend still going strong, you better grab a few pairs.

To shop best-selling leggings and biker shorts, keep scrolling!

High-Waisted Printed Cropped Leggings

Add some fun to your workouts with these high-waisted tie dye leggings! This style also comes in four other prints like camo and snakeskin.

$16
$10
Old Navy

High-Waisted Jersey Biker Shorts for Women- 7-Inch Inseam

The biker short trend is here to stay, so you might as well stock up on basic styles like this high-waisted short. You can also rock them in pink, black, grey and burgundy.

$13
$10
Old Navy

High-Waisted Velour Leggings for Women

Maybe you didn't choose the cold weather life, but regardless, these velour leggings will help keep you warm during outdoor workouts. You can also dress them up by wearing them with a sweater and booties.

$20
$16
Old Navy

High-Waisted Cropped Lattice-Hem Leggings

These leggings may look plain from the front but the back features a unique lattice design. Whether you like to run, spin or meditate, these leggings will provide ultimate comfort and the right amount of stretch.

$17
$12
Old Navy

Mid-Rise Biker Shorts 2-Pack for Women --7-inch inseam

Two pairs of comfy biker shorts for $17? Count us in! These are perfect for hanging around the house or getting your sweat on.

$17
Old Navy

High-Waisted Jersey Leggings For Women

Black leggings are a must! If you don't already have a dozen pairs in your wardrobe, pick up a few while they're on sale.

$15
$12
Old Navy

