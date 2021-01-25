Khloe Kardashian Reveals Why Keeping Up With the Kardashians Almost Didn't Happen

Watch : Inside Kim Kardashian's Last Day of Filming "KUWTK"

It's hard to envision a world without Keeping Up With the Kardashians, but as it turns out, the E! series almost didn't happen.

Khloe Kardashian revealed as much on the Monday, Jan. 25 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

"I think we shot a pilot or something for Ryan [Seacrest] and it didn't go anywhere," the Good American founder told Kelly Clarkson in this preview clip. "And then a show on E! fell through, so they needed something to fill this dead air time. And they were like, 'You're getting on the show, start filming, you're getting on the air, like, in two weeks.'"

Grateful for a second chance, the Kardashian-Jenners eagerly agreed to start shooting right away. "We were so excited," Khloe added.

However, Khloe, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian and the rest of the family couldn't get too excited. True Thompson's mom even recalled being told, "Don't get too comfortable here. It's, like, just filler."