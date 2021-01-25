WWE Network (and WrestleMania!) Headed to Peacock

Get excited wrestling fans!
The WWE Network is headed to Peacock, NBCU's streaming service announced Monday, Jan. 25.
Starting Mar. 18, 2021, Peacock will be the exclusive streaming home to WrestleMania and all of WWE Network's pay-per-view events, documentaries and more. WWE Network content on Peacock will include more than 17,000 hours of new, original and library programming on demand and on a 24/7 channel.
"NBCUniversal has a long-standing relationship with WWE that began nearly 30 years ago with Monday Night Raw on USA," Peacock's Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer Rick Cordella said in a statement this morning. "WWE has always tapped into the cultural zeitgeist with spectacular live events and larger-than-life characters, and we are thrilled to be the exclusive home for WWE Network and its millions of fans across the country. WWE Network is a transformative addition to the platform and complements Peacock's massive catalog of iconic movies and shows, as well as the best live news and sports, from NBCUniversal and beyond."
Nick Khan, WWE President and Chief Revenue Officer, also shared, "We are thrilled to further the long-standing and trusted partnership WWE has with NBCUniversal. Peacock is an innovative platform that will enable us to showcase our most significant events, including WrestleMania, and provide the extraordinary entertainment our fans have come to expect with the combination of premium WWE content, live sports, news, films, and television programs."
Fastlane will be the first WWE pay-per-view to stream on Peacock on Sunday, Mar. 21 followed by the annual WrestleMania and SummerSlam events.
Original series like Steve Austin Broken Skull Sessions, Undertaker: The Last Ride and WWE Icons and in-ring shows like NXT, NXT UK and WWE 205 Live will also air as well as replays of Raw and SmackDown;
WWE Network, including all PPVs, will be available on Peacock Premium for $4.99 per month. For an ad-free experience, Peacock Premium Plus will be available for $9.99.
Head to Peacock for more info and scroll down for all the hit TV shows available on Peacock.
(E!, Peacock and USA are all part of the NBCUniversal family)