Kate Hudson Reflects on Raising Her 3 Kids With Multiple Dads

Watch : Kate Hudson Hopes to "Connect" with Estranged Father's Children

Kate Hudson is an actress, an entrepreneur and a mother of three. During the Jan. 24th episode of Sunday Today With Willie Geist, the 41-year-old star opened up about her family dynamics.

Like all parents, Kate is navigating the realities of raising children amid the global coronavirus pandemic. And while she said "there are days that are great," she also admitted there are days when she has to remind herself to be grateful.

"When you have so many kids, you know, sometimes you have those moments where you're hiding in your bathroom going, 'Please, please get me out of here,'" she said. "I just remind myself there's a lot of people out there who have lost their loved ones and we've just got to stay in for a bit."

Kate is a mom to 17-year-old Ryder, 9-year-old Bingham and 2-year-old Rani. She shares her eldest child with her ex-husband Chris Robinson, her younger son with former fiancé Matt Bellamy and her daughter with her boyfriend Danny Fujikawa.

"You know, I've got multiple dads," the Almost Famous alum said. "I've got kids all over the place."