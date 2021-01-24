Jennifer Lopez Perfectly Recreates "Love Don't Cost a Thing" Video for 20th Anniversary

Jennifer Lopez's love may not cost a thing, but she still has a lot of it for one of her most iconic throwback songs.
The Hustlers star, who just performed at President Joe Biden's star-studded inauguration ceremony along with Lady Gaga and Garth Brooks, took to Instagram on Jan. 23 to celebrate the 20-year anniversary of her album J.Lo. The star's sophomore studio album, which followed her 1999 debut On the 6, features hits like "Play," "I'm Real" and, of course, "Love Don't Cost a Thing."
In the caption of one post, Jennifer, who wears her own concert T-shirt in the photos, wrote, "As I reflect on the fact that it's the #JLo20thAnniversary, I just wanted to say thank you to all of you for being with me, loving me and supporting me through all the ups and downs. Thank you so much for all the love over the past 20 years!! I love you so much!! #MyLoveDontCostAThing #SameGirl."
In a separate Instagram post, Jennifer recreated the music video for "Love Don't Cost a Thing," which centers on a woman getting rid of all the bling and designer clothes from her absent boyfriend. In this micro version of the video, Jenny from the Block sheds her clothes and accessories—including chic sunglasses and a white coat—while walking along the beach. She stops before removing the concert tee.
"Happy 20th Anniversary to my 2nd album J.Lo!!!!" the 51 year old captioned the post. "Had a little fun at a recent shoot."
This isn't the first time in recent months that the singer has gotten nostalgic. The Shades of Blue star, who took home the Icon Award at E!'s People's Choice Awards in 2020, spoke at the awards show last November to reflect on her long legacy as one of Hollywood's most beloved triple threats.
"As a Latina and as a woman, we have to sometimes work twice as hard to get the opportunity. Sometimes my big dreams and my ambitions made the people around me nervous. People would say, ‘You're a dancer, you can't be an actress'," she shared. "The more they said I couldn't, the more I knew that I had to. So now here I stand, so very grateful, knowing that the true measure of my success is not in box office numbers or records sold but from the love that I feel from all of you and—yes, I feel it."
