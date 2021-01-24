Kate Middleton and Prince William's New Puppy Will Paw-Sitively Melt Your Heart

Watch : Prince William and Kate Middleton's Dog Lupo Passes Away

Kate Middleton and Prince William introduced a new furry friend to their family just before the loss of their beloved cocker spaniel Lupo, reports say.

The two, parents of Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2, brought home a cocker spaniel puppy who was part of a litter of one of Kate's brother James Middleton's dogs, Luna, multiple U.K. outlets reported on Sunday, Jan. 24. In fact, the Lupo is the new dog's uncle, and James gifted the pup to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shortly before their elder dog died at age 9 in November, according to The Sun and The Mail on Sunday.

Kensington Palace has not confirmed the news. The name, sex and appearance of the family's new puppy has not been made public.

"The new puppy is adorable and the whole family are besotted," a friend of the couple told The Mail on Sunday. "They were devastated when Lupo passed away, as any dog owner will understand, but got the new puppy before he died. It was hoped that a younger dog would give Lupo some company and give him a little more life and energy."