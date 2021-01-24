JoJo Siwa Gets Support From Abby Lee Miller After Coming Out as Member of the LGBTQ+ Community

Abby Lee Miller has voiced support for her former Dance Moms student JoJo Siwa after she announced she is a member of the LGBTQ+ community.

The 55-year-old reality star posted throwback photos of her and the 17-year-old Nickelodeon and YouTube star on her Instagram page on Saturday, Jan. 23. Abby wrote, "I always knew the world would be a more colorful, positive, sparkly place with a kind, loving, dazzling triple threat like you in it - a shining example for the kids out there to live their BEST lives each and every day."

"*You put your heart on the platter! (If you know you know)," Abby added. "Love you kiddo!!!Keep making me proud [rainbow emoji] #aldcalways #ALDC #abbyleedancecompany #losangeles #aldcla #LA #pittsburgh #aldcpgh #PA #jojo #jojosiwa #loveyou."