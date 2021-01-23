Southern Charm's Madison LeCroy Cheekily Comments on Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler's Reunion

Watch : Jay Cutler Gives Ex Kristin Cavallari a Sweet Mother's Day Shout-Out

Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy intends to "clear up" the situation between Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari.

On Jan. 22, soon-to-be ex-spouses and former Very Cavallari co-stars Jay and Kristin posted matching photos to Instagram that had fans scratching their heads. The pic showed the former couple, who announced their split after a decade together in April 2020, and featured the caption, "The world is full of users. 10 years. Can't break that."

Kristin's friend Justin Anderson seemed to imply that there was a situation fans weren't privy to by writing, "there's a calmness in the nashville air tonight lovies," and, "love you guys."

While some speculated that this was an indication Jay and Kristin were back together—despite Kristin seemingly being involved with comedian Jeff Dye, who she recently vacationed with in Mexico and exchanged "I love yous" with over Instagram Live—an insider told E! News that wasn't the case. The source shared, "They are friends and they are single. They will always have each other's back."