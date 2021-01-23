RHOA's Kenya Moore's Ex Marc Daly Says They Will End Their Marriage After All

It's really over between Kenya Moore and Marc Daly, according to him.
The 49-year-old Real Housewives of Atlanta star had announced in September 2019 that the two, who share 2-year-old daughter Brooklyn, were separating after two years of marriage, but revealed last year that she and her husband, 47, underwent counseling to try to reconcile.
But on Saturday, Jan. 23, The Root and MadameNoire quoted Daly as saying that he and Moore had decided to go ahead and call it quits.
"After recently attending mediation, Kenya and I have agreed to end our marriage," Daly said in a statement to both outlets. "I will always have great care for her and look forward to amicably continuing to co-parent our daughter Brooklyn with an abundance of love and wisdom."
MadameNoire quoted Moore's rep as saying, in response to the reports, "NO comments from Ms. Moore. She's off to celebrating her 50th birthday with friends and family." Moore will celebrate the milestone on Sunday, Jan. 24.
In the reality star's initial split announcement, she said, "It is with profound sadness that I regret to inform my fans that I am divorcing my husband Marc Daly. Due to recent and ongoing circumstances, I can no longer continue in the marriage. My sole concern and focus is and will always be my daughter, Brooklyn, my miracle baby. She was made in love and true commitment."
At the time, Daly said in his own statement, "I have come to the difficult decision to separate from Kenya at this time...I cherish our family's good times together and will continue to co-parent in a loving way."
Just two months later, in November 2019, Moore explained why she was still wearing her wedding ring on E!'s Daily Pop. "You know with married couples, things happen and arguments happen and you have highs and lows," she said. "We have not filed [for divorce]. Either of us has not filed yet, so I'm not going to take my ring off until it's over."
Then last May, on The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 12 virtual reunion, Moore said that she and Daly were working on their marriage.
"We're in counseling and Marc has made a complete 360," she said. "He just seems like he's fighting for his family, and that's all I ever wanted him to do. I had blocked him, and then he started to ask to speak with me and send me emails and just become more humble in the relationship and he just basically said he really wants to work on it."
In November, Moore and Daly reunited to celebrate their daughter's 2nd birthday.
On The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 13, which premiered in December, Moore was seen meeting with a divorce lawyer. That month, she talked about her relationship with Daly on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.
"I have not filed for divorce yet," Moore said. "He did file and withdrew it less than 24 hours later, so we've kind of got past that. And right now, Marc is really fighting for his marriage. He wants to go to counseling. He's made appointments…A lot of things that I never thought I'd see the day."
In his latest statement on Saturday, Daly did not go into more detail about his and Moore's reconciliation efforts. He did, however, offer details about his personal growth and how he has been spending his time during the coronavirus pandemic.
"As always, in addition to perpetual self-improvement, my primary focus will continue to be helping the underserved and people of color in Brooklyn to recover from the negative impact of the COVID–19 pandemic," the restauranteur said. "This focus will take shape through using my restaurant as a 'Community Hub' where positive and diverse perspectives on important topics such as economic empowerment, social activism and political engagement can be highlighted in a safe and productive forum. I'm blessed to be a positive change agent for not just my family but also my community."