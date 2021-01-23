Watch Whitney Port Relive Her Infamous Fall on The Hills: “I Was Mortified”

Today's OMG moment of the day: Whitney Port is throwing it back to the embarrassing moment when she fell while walking down the stairs in an Oscars gown.
As fans remember, the reality star took a little tumble in 2014 while modeling Hilary Swank's 2005 Oscars dress by Guy Laroche. Narrated by Vogue editor Andre Leon Talley, it all aired on Good Morning America and The Hills.
Apparently experiencing it IRL wasn't enough, because Whitney relived the infamous fall on Friday, Jan. 22, when she and her husband Tim Rosenman watched the entire video and blessed us with their live reactions in a new YouTube video.
As Whitney watched it back, her eyes widened and she covered her mouth with her fist. She immediately said, "Oh my God. Thank God I bounced back. It wasn't horrible."
Later, she said, "It's like bringing back all these [emotions], I was so mortified. I could not stop crying afterwards." The actress added, "I was just so embarrassed that I fell on live TV" and recalled trying not to "freak out on camera."
Ever the supportive hubby, Tim tried to spin it into a positive, noting, "It was actually a good thing. You got to show off your composure... You had to get over falling and you did. You jumped over a way higher bar."
The 35-year-old mom told him, "I'm fine, I'm more just thinking about, like, I remember my parents supporting me."
The clip also showed co-stars Lauren Conrad and Emily Weiss running over to Whitney after the accident to comfort her. As Whitney recalled of Emily the intern (aka the Glossier founder), "She was nice."
When Whitney teased the YouTube throwback on Instagram this week, she wrote, "It's the most fun. I promise!... Also, please let me know something embarrassing you did at work, so I don't feel so bad."
We've all been there. And so has Jennifer Lawrence, who famously fell at both the 2013 and 2014 Oscars, because it's just who she is.
Watch Whitney's awkward moment above, around 23 minutes in. And click here to read how life has completely changed for The Hills cast since the series originally aired from 2006 to 2010.