Ella Emhoff's Inauguration Day Stylists Share the Story Behind Her Instantly Iconic Miu Miu Coat

Watch : Joe Biden & Kamala Harris' Historic Inauguration: Gaga, J.Lo & More

While the future of the government was of principle importance on Wednesday, Jan. 20, the fashion at the 2021 Presidential Inauguration was all anyone could think about.

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden wore a stunning monochromatic blue ensemble, which was designed by Alexandra O'Neill, the creative genius behind the brand Markarian, while Lady Gaga stunned in a symbolic Schiaparelli gown and dove broach, marking the beginning of a new and, hopefully, more peaceful era in America's history.

Even now, two days later, the stylings of the First and Second Families remain in our hearts and on our minds. After all, the Bidens and Harris-Emhoffs killed it in the fashion department.

Considering the ongoing obsession with the Inauguration Day looks, E! News reached out to Vice President Kamala Harris' step-kids' stylists, Jill Lincoln and Jordan Johnson, to get more details on how they created Ella Emhoff and mom Kerstin's visionary looks.

The styling pair, known within the industry as Jill + Jordan, dished on everything, from how they got the gig styling the Second Daughter to what people can expect from Ella, a student at Parsons School of Design in New York. Read the exclusive Q&A below!