Limited Time: Score an Extra 50% off Sale Items at Anthropologie

Save up to 70% off original prices during this sale on a sale!

By Carolin Lehmann Jan 23, 2021 3:00 PMTags
We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we hope you do too, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

The sale going on at Anthropologie right now is especially hard to resist. There are so many great finds, from beautiful puzzles to compliment-magnet blouses, all at an additional 50% off (see the discount in your cart). This means you're saving up to 70% off original prices.

Below, shop our favorite finds from this sale.

Jiggy for Anthropologie Puzzle and Glue Set

Pick from three pretty puzzle prints designed by emerging female artists and artisans. Plus, glue the whole thing together and hang it up once you're done.

$44
$15
Anthropologie

Kimmie Embroidered Wrap Blouse

Is it just us or is this the prettiest blouse you've ever seen? Shop it in both standard and plus sizes.

$148
$50
Anthropologie

Taleen Sherpa Robe

This uber-cozy robe has the most stunning deep magenta hue. Plus, it's a steal at only $40.

$128
$40
Anthropologie

Zodiac Ring Set

How pretty are these delicate zodiac ring sets? They make for a great gift. 

$58
$20
Anthropologie

Dionne Bell-Sleeved Sweater

This cozy sweater comes in standard, petite and plus sizes, as well as several other colors.

$118
$35
Anthropologie

Embroidered Natani Duvet Cover

We love the subtle, global-inspired print on this cotton and linen duvet cover.

$258
$77
Anthropologie

Casetify Pink Pine iPhone Case

How special is the print on this iPhone case? It has a rubber bumper around the camera lens for additional protection.

$45
$15
Anthropologie

Anthropologie Reversible Lightweight Ear Loop Reusable Face Masks, Set of Three

You're getting such a steal on these pretty face masks! Pick from two different prints.

$24
$6
Anthropologie

Rocio Surplice Top

This versatile surplice top comes in a bunch of different colors.

$68
$25
Anthropologie

Casetify Sloths iPhone Case

Who doesn't love sloths? This iPhone case is a must.

$36
$12
Anthropologie

