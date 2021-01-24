Is Netflix's Bling Empire Scripted? Find Out What Star Kevin Kreider Had to Say

Bling Empire has provided some seriously unreal reality TV moments.
Between a penis pump being thrown out a window to a child being the reincarnation of their late grandmother to a cross country hunt for a biological father, Netflix's new reality show is one we couldn't turn off.
Of course, with so many wild TV moments packed into one season, fans have wondered if Bling Empire is scripted. Thus, during our exclusive chat with Kevin Kreider, we asked the model to reveal how real this reality show is.
His answer: "To me, it's 100 percent."
Wanting to only speak to his own filming experience, Kevin made it clear that fans are witnessing his real life.
"I know for what I went through, that was so real," Kevin told E! News. "I even talked to the producers, and I said, 'Does this happen often in reality?' They said they pray for stuff like this because it's gold. It's real."
Continuing on this point, Kevin highlighted that production was "documenting real-life stuff."
As the streaming site described the show, "Bling Empire follows a wildly wealthy group of Asian and Asian American friends (and frenemies) in Los Angeles. While their days and nights are filled with fabulous parties and expensive shopping sprees, don't let the glitz and glamour fool you. Between running multi-billion dollar businesses and traveling the world, these friends are as good at keeping secrets as they are at spilling them. And there is certainly no shortage of secrets."
The drama teased was far more emotional than anyone could've imagined. Both Kevin and co-star Kim Lee found themselves searching for biological parents, which led to heartbreaking discoveries. For Kim, the famed DJ learned that her biological father passed away before they could reconnect.
As for Kevin, who was raised in Philadelphia after being adopted at a young age from South Korea, a hypnotherapy session unearthed buried emotions about his adoption. On his emotional hypnotherapy experience, Kevin said it's been "very uncomfortable to watch it."
While the session provided Kevin with some closure, he explained that "reliving it is kind of like almost trying to itch at a wound again."
In regard to whether he's tried hypnotherapy again, Kevin shared, "No, I haven't done it…because it's so emotionally draining and intense. I don't know if I really want to go through that again."
Furthermore, Kevin felt that he "got the answer he was looking for."
Although Kevin halted his search for his biological parents on Bling Empire, he revealed he's open to starting it up again. Per Kevin, he's already met with people at the Korean Embassy.
"I think that's something worth doing soon," he expressed. "I just don't want to find my birth parents in the middle of the pandemic, because I don't want to meet them for the first time over Zoom."
Kevin went on to share that he hopes the show will assist in the search for his biological parents.
"With the show coming out, I wanted to give it a chance to maybe, somebody in Korea or somebody who knows these people or knows me to speak out and say something," he concluded. "So, that I'm very open to."
Bling Empire is streaming now on Netflix.