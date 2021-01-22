The MixtapE! Presents Billie Eilish, Rosalía, Ashanti and More New Music Musts

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.
It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)
As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!
What a week it's been, friends.
As we head into the weekend to relax and recover from all that's taken place, there's plenty of new music to help set whatever mood you might be going for. From a moody collaboration between Billie Eilish and Rosalía to the continuation of a love triangle that's playing out in song and rocking Gen Z's world and everything in between, these are our picks for the best of the best.
Your playlist for the weekend of Jan. 22-24 has arrived. Enjoy!
Billie Eilish & Rosalía — "Lo Vas A Olvidar"
There's a dreamy quality to this bilingual collaboration between the two superstars that finds them practically pleading for forgiveness as the hazy, atmospheric production swirls around their harmonies. As the track achingly drifts you away to parts unknown, it'll crack your heart right open.
Ashanti — "235 (2:35 I Want You)"
Fresh off her highly-anticipated Verzuz battle with Keyshia Cole, the princess of '00s R&B has returned to reclaim her throne. This moody mid-tempo moment has one thing on its mind: the bedroom. It's so hot, you can practically see the steam rising off it.
Willie Jones — "American Dream"
This standout track off the country newcomer's debut album Right Now is an absolute stunner. Melding the genre's Americana roots with a forward-thinking hip-hop sensibility, the Black artist grapples with the multitudes of his identity in a country that has routinely done wrong by him and his people. "I really wanna ride for the flag," he admits in the bridge, "but I gotta keep an eye on the flag." Both patriotic and protest, it's a song that speaks perfectly to the moment America finds itself in, itself a continuation of moments past that we somehow still can't shake. It's a powerful introduction to a man who deserves to be on all our radars.
Sabrina Carpenter — "Skin"
Whatever may be going on in this supposed love triangle between Sabrina and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series co-stars Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett, as long as it keeps inspiring pointed pop tracks like this, we're happy. Is it a response to Olivia's smash hit "drivers license" or just a perfectly-timed coincidence? We'll leave that for you to decide as we keep playing them back to back.
Griff — "Black Hole"
For her first release of the year, the English pop singer delivers a melodramatic heartbreak track that allows a bit of darkness to creep in around the edges while ultimately remaining utterly danceable. It's a bop.
Sir Sly feat. Gary Clark Jr. — "Citizen"
The indie rock band tapped Gary for a soulful guitar solo that provides the perfect coda on this track, a spirited rumination on the last several years of American darkness and the potential for a brighter day. Purposely released on Inauguration Day, it's a repudiation of all that's been and a reminder to the titular figure that the hope and possibility lies in them.
Selene — "Boy Bye"
The rising star out of Mexico delivers a fizzy little kiss-off track with an earworm of a hook. We apologize in advance for getting this one stuck in your head, but trust us, it's worth it.
Rachel Chinouriri — "Darker Place"
Just some perfect alt-pop from an English singer-songwriter who you ought to get into now. That's it, that's the tweet.
CHAI — "ACTION"
This all-female Japanese experimental pop band is delivering some seriously gonzo funk on this new track off their forthcoming third album WINK. "It's OK, it's OK, everything is OK," they repeat throughout the hypnotic song. And it's so mesmerizing, you almost believe them.
Cosha feat. Shygirl — "Lapdance From Asia"
This collaboration between Irish singer-songwriter Cosha and British rapper Shygirl is a whole damn mood. Written about a night out at a strip club, there's a carefree buoyancy to the track that's undeniable. From the hand clap percussion to Cosha's effervescent vocal, it's warm and wonderful. May we all return to nights out this light and limitless again real soon.
