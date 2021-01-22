The MixtapE! Presents Billie Eilish, Rosalía, Ashanti and More New Music Musts

Watch : Why Billie Eilish Lost 100K IG Followers in an Hour

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.

It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)

As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!

What a week it's been, friends.

As we head into the weekend to relax and recover from all that's taken place, there's plenty of new music to help set whatever mood you might be going for. From a moody collaboration between Billie Eilish and Rosalía to the continuation of a love triangle that's playing out in song and rocking Gen Z's world and everything in between, these are our picks for the best of the best.