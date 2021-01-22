Meet the 5 New Bachelor Contestants Joining the Show Extremely Fashionably Late

Apparently, The Bachelor just felt like causing a little chaos this season.
On the next episode of Matt James' journey to find love, five new women will be introduced. We don't quite know why producers made the decision to hold five women for after the second rose ceremony, but we do know that they're not joining a group of kind, lovely new friends who will welcome them with open arms. Maybe some of the current contestants are individually very nice, but as a group, they might as well be a pack of wolves about to be hit with some fresh meat. Five beautiful new women will be eaten alive and we wouldn't be surprised if they're even driven away, like Sarah was earlier this week.
Basically this is going to go exactly how the powers at be want it to go, which is badly and dramatically—perfect for TV.
So let's meet the doomed newbies, shall we?
First up, we've got Brittany. She's a 23-year-old model from Chicago, and her bio says she's a "sexy and sassy" monogamist who's ready to break out of her Chicago bubble and move to NYC. She can't be with a man who won't let her live her life.
Catalina, 29, is a former Miss Puerto Rico. She was born in South America and raised on a small Caribbean island before eventually moving to New York City, and she wants a tall guy to go on adventures with, but if he doesn't want to have kids, that's a dealbreaker.
Kim is a 28-year-old ICU nurse from LA who spent 2020 on the frontlines of the pandemic. She's a total thrillseeker who wears the pants in her relationships, and we gotta say we are already big Kim fans based on her bio.
Michelle is 27 and an elementary school teacher from Edina, Minnesota. She's also a former Division I basketball player, and is now ready to start a family with someone who considers her his equal. Her favorite restaurants are local food trucks.
Ryan is a 26-year-old dancer and choreographer from Brooklyn who strives to be just like Wonder Woman. She wants a man who can pay attention to the little things and who gives back to the community.
All five of these women are joining the show on Monday, Jan. 25, and you can keep up with them and their competition below!