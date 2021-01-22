Alison Brie Recalls Her Major Hannah Montana Accent Fail

Watch : Alison Brie Talks "GLOW" Transformation at 2019 Globes

Everyone has to start somewhere, just ask Alison Brie.

During the Thursday, Jan. 21 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Happiest Season star recalled the audition for her first on-screen role, Hannah Montana.

"What a face," the actress said, as she looked at a picture of herself on the hit show. "You know, I was very excited. But the thing I remember most is that I decided to go in for my audition with, like, a very broad Long Island accent. Not requested!"

Host Jimmy Fallon asked her," What was her role?" which was simply a "kooky hairdresser that it hired by the brother's nemesis." The actress—who appeared on the Disney Channel show in 2006—noted, "I end up shaving his head."

Alison then went into acting mode and portrayed the hairdresser, shouting in that heavy L.I. accent, "Ya need a haircut? I'll do it! I'll do it! Gimme your hair!" Jimmy laughed as Alison shared, "Like—but then I book the part. I come in for the first rehearsal with the director and everybody and I'm doing my shtick, and the director's just like, ‘Great. Just lose the accent. We'll go from there.'"