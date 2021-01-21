What We Know About Bridgerton Season 2 and Its New Protagonist, Anthony Bridgerton

Bridgerton season two is officially official.

We would have been shocked right out of our petticoats had Netflix not opted for another season (or another seven seasons) of one of its biggest hits ever, so the news was no surprise. But still, the news is good.

Lady Whistledown herself confirmed that, like book two, season two will focus on the eldest Bridgerton, Anthony (Jonathan Bailey), who made his mark in season one by trying to ruin Daphne's (Phoebe Dynevor) life with horrible suitors. Now it's Anthony's turn to finally settle down, though that doesn't mean the show will only be about Anthony now.

Just as Daphne and Simon's (Regé-Jean Page) story was peppered by appearances from Anthony, Benedict (Luke Thompson), Colin (Luke Newton), Eloise (Claudia Jessie), Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) and Marina (Ruby Barker), season two will once again provide us with stories of all the Bridgertons and the occasional Featherington.