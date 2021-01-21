Clare & DaleRihannaUNITED STATES INAUGURATIONDolly PartonBridgertonShop E!VideosPhotos

Morgan Stewart Poses Nude to Celebrate Her Last Month of Pregnancy

By Allison Crist Jan 21, 2021 11:15 PMTags
The countdown is on for Morgan Stewart.

The Daily Pop and Nightly Pop host is expecting her first child, a baby girl, with her husband Jordan McGraw, and she took to Instagram on Thursday, Jan. 21 to reveal just how close she is to giving birth

Spoiler alert: We're talking extremely close.

"Carrying this babe for three more weeks," Morgan captioned a completely naked black-and-white mirror selfie that put her baby bump on full display. 

With less than a month until the E! personality and Jordan become parents, hopefully he's already bought that push present she gushed about on Necessary Realness. After all, she'll be "pushing out seven pounds!" as she put it.

"Shoulders, head," Morgan said during the candid chat after a slight shudder. "Like, legs and stuff. And then, I'm gonna get a squirt bottle to hose me down. And then, I'm gonna have to deliver placenta. And then, I'm gonna have to potentially get really stitched up. And then, I'm gonna have to wear an adult diaper."

Morgan Stewart & Jordan McGraw's Cutest Pics

As Daily Pop and Nightly Pop viewers surely recall, Morgan and Jordan announced in August 2020 that they're expecting their first child together. "We are so excited about our baby girl!" the couple told E! News at the time. "We can't WAIT to meet her!"

A few months later, the lovebirds said "I do" in an intimate wedding ceremony on Wednesday, Dec. 9.

See Morgan's latest nude baby bump photo below, and keep scrolling to look back at her pregnancy journey from the beginning.

Instagram
Almost There

It's official: Morgan and Jordan are going to be parents in less than a month.

Instagram
Nearly Nine Months

8-month mark? Check.

Instagram
A Baby Shower of Sorts

Since a traditional baby shower wasn't an option due to the coronavirus pandemic, Jordan surprised her with a sweet alternative: lunch for three.

Instagram
Pee Problems

As always, Morgan kept it real. "Didn't know it was possible to pee this much ..." she captioned this chic pic.

Instagram
Hello, 2021

Morgan and Jordan "dressed up for our damn selves" on New Year's Eve.

Isné Bobo Nuyent
The Dream Dress

Morgan revealed on Daily Pop that finding her dream dress was actually pretty easy. "When you type in 'white dress' on any sort of fashion website, it's like a bunch of summer dresses," she explained. "And I was like, 'Oh great. Well, this is a mess.' And I literally saw this dress hanging on a rack and I'm like, 'This is a nightgown.' But then I put it on and I was like, 'This is the dress. It was comfortable, it was so easy."

 

Isne Bobo Nuyent / @bobo.xxndigo
Just Married!

Presenting Mr. and Mrs. Jordan McGraw! The happy couple got married in an intimate wedding ceremony on Wednesday, Dec. 9. 

Instagram
The Struggle Is Real

"Just severely out of breath," Morgan captioned this mid-hike snap.

Instagram
Growing Bigger By the Day

A bumpdate posted on Nov. 30!

Instagram
Country Chic

Morgan and Jordan took a trip to Utah's famous Amangiri resort at the end of October.

Instagram
Stunning in Sunnies

Gorgeous and glowing!

Instagram
Out of Office

Vacation mood.

Instagram
Black and White Bump

A Halloween mirror pic like no other. Morgan dubbed her outfit—or lake thereof—as her costume for the year!

Instagram
All Black

"And the WFH looks continue..." Morgan captured this chic selfie.

Instagram
Blazer Bump

Pregnant and stylish as ever!

Instagram
Baby's Big Break

Morgan's already got her daughter modeling! She captioned this chic snapshot, "Baby girls first shoot completed."

Instagram
Blooming Bump

Look at the bump! Morgan shared this stripped-down mirror selfie to her Instagram Story on Oct. 14.

Instagram
Colorful Cutie

The E! host dons a trendy color-blocked outfit in October 2020. "jeans are really my happy place," she wrote.

Instagram
Sweater Weather

Morgan is ready for fall in a classic black sweater and jeans.

Instagram
Double the Fun

"Two hours of glam calls for two posts," the Nightly Pop host added while cradling her baby bump.

Instagram
Emmys Ready

"Bought this dress the day before i found out i was pregnant so thank god for that," Morgan shared while rocking this stunning periwinkle look on Emmys Sunday.

Instagram
Stretchy Pants Forever

"I'm so fucking happy i make sweatpants," the designer captioned this comfy-cute snapshot.

Instagram
Swimsuit Selfie

The Daily Pop host looks gorgeous while snapping a selfie.

Instagram
Strike a Pose

Morgan holds her growing belly in a chic outfit.

Instagram
Bikini Baby-Bumpin'

Morgan shared her very first bare bump bikini pic on Instagram over Labor Day weekend, writing, "Can we get this emoji a bikini please."

Instagram
It's a Girl!

Morgan Stewart and fiancé Jordan McGraw announced in August 2020 that they are expecting their first child together and it's a girl!

Look back at Morgan and Jordan's whirlwind romance here.

