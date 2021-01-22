Below Deck Sailing Yacht First Look: A Shocking Boat Crash, Hot Hookups & So Much Drama

Watch : Andy Cohen Hosts "For Real: The Story of Reality TV"

Prepare for a boatload of drama on season two of Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

The Bravo series returns March 1, and E! News has an exclusive sneak peek of what's to come aboard the Parsifal III as Captain Glenn Shephard and his brand new crew sail along the sparkling coast of Croatia. Throughout the charter season, he'll be joined by chef Natasha De Bourg, chief stew Daisy Kelliher, chief engineer Colin Macrae, first mate Gary King, second stew Dani Soares, third stew Alli Dore and deckhands Sydney Zaruba and Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux.

"I'm looking forward to a great season!" Captain Glenn says enthusiastically in the trailer, which you can watch below. "We've got a great team and I think we're going to knock it out of the park."

As nice as that sounds, we're not as confident in the crew's ability to run a tight ship. The yachties can be seen breaking dishes and falling down the stairs on-duty, and when they're not working, that's when the real debauchery begins. We're talking sloppy hookups, skinny dipping, lots of alcohol, and of course, over-the-top arguments.