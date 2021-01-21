Clare & DaleRihannaUNITED STATES INAUGURATIONDolly PartonBridgertonShop E!VideosPhotos

Bachelor Nation's Biggest Off-Camera Scandals Are Even More Dramatic Than The Show

Clare Crawley and Dale Moss aren't the only members of Bachelor Nation to make headlines after the final rose. Scroll on to look back at other off-camera scandals.

Even though Chris Harrison calls every season of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette the most dramatic, Clare Crawley's might actually take the title.

Just two days after fans learned about her split from fiancé Dale Moss, a bombshell was dropped: Multiple sources exclusively told E! News Clare believes the former football player has been cheating on her throughout their engagement.

According to a source with knowledge of the situation, Dale and Eleonora Srugo have been in contact since at least late 2019 and he told Clare it was a business relationship. Still, Clare had her doubts. "Clare has always been skeptical," the source told E! News. "She never trusted the friendship and thought it was shady."

However, a source close to Dale denied the accusations. "Dale was faithful to Clare throughout their entire relationship," the source said. "He is committed to staying on good terms with Clare and has nothing but love and respect for her." 

Fans first learned the season 16 stars ended their engagement after Dale shared a statement on Instagram Jan. 19, noting "this is the healthiest decision" for both them. Meanwhile, Clare remained silent on the split until Jan. 21, when she claimed she was "made aware of a 'mutual statement'" at the same time her followers were and needed time to digest it all.

Bachelor & Bachelorette Status Check: Find Out Who's Still Together!

"Speaking for myself, my intentions with this relationship have always been very clear, so the truth is I'm crushed," she wrote, later adding, "Our relationship was not perfect, but I can say that I was genuinely invested with all of my heart. I may not have all the answers, but I do know this—I will continue to show up, stand by my word and be committed to love."

This wasn't the first time Bachelor Nation drama made headlines after the final rose. To learn more about the allegations and revisit more off-camera scandals, scroll on.

(ABC/Craig Sjodin)
Dale Moss Accused of Cheating on Clare Crawley

Though Dale Moss insisted on Instagram that his split from Clare was amicable, multiple sources close to the situation claim otherwise. As it turns out, during their five-month engagement, Clare believes Dale was cheating on her, those sources told E! News. The woman in question is NYC-based realtor Eleonora Srugo. (A source close to Dale claims she is just a longtime friend helping him find an apartment.As the insider put it, "This is an innocent friendship.")

And while Clare has always been skeptical of their so-called friendship, "Dale would always reassure Clare that it was nothing serious," says a source with knowledge of the circumstances. The insider says "multiple people have told Clare that Dale was parading around NYC with this girl."

Despite this being "a root cause of a lot of their arguments," according to the first source, it wasn't their only point of contention. The source claims Dale "loves the NYC scene" while Clare "just wants to get married, settle down and have children."

Their relationship took another turn when Dale announced the split on Instagram, a move Clare "felt completely blindsided" by, says the source. "She believed they were working on their relationship," the insider adds. However, the Dale source claims he told Clare about it before sharing: "She asked him some time to process it all. Dale respected that and waited."

Now, Clare is confident Dale's true colors will be exposed. "She feels he knew the truth was going to come out about his shady friendship," says the source. "She feels he wanted to break up quickly because the truth was eventually going to come out." 

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Blake Horstmann's Stagecoach Drama

Bachelor in Paradise fans learned Blake Horstmann hooked up with Kristina Schulman and Caelynn Miller-Keyes at Stagecoach. After Miller-Keyes accused him of calling her a "mistake" and asking her to keep their hookup a secret, Horstmann released their private text messages. Despite all of the drama, Horstmann hinted he still planned to go to the festival next year.

 

Tommaso Boddi/WireImage, Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Robby Hayes Talks Lindsie Chrisley Relationship

The Bachelor Nation star set the record straight on a sex tape rumor after Todd Chrisley claimed his daughter Lindsie Chrisley had "extramarital relationships" with Hayes and Josh Murray.

"We did not make a sex tape," he said on the Housewives and Vanderpump podcast. "I'm not sitting there with a camera aimed down and trying to get the angles. Like, we got caught on the security camera, basically. It was a puppy camera in her friend's living room, the couch we crashed on."

ABC/Ed Herrera, Instagram
Jed Wyatt Allegedly Didn't Break Up With Girlfriend Before the Show

After becoming the fan favorite on Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette, a bomb dropped. Wyatt's former boo, Haley Stevens, revealed she was still dating the 25-year-old singer-songwriter when he left to be on the ABC show. In fact, she said she "never even got broken up with."

ABC
Bachelor in Paradise Shuts Down Production

Contestants vying for a second (or third) shot at love were forced to pack their bags and travel home over allegations of "misconduct" on set in Mexico. Reports claim an incident between Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson occurred on the first day of filming, and a source told E! News the pair was encouraged to hook up prior to production starting. 

Freeform/Adam Larkey
Chris Soules' Hit-and-Run Charge

The former Bachelor star was arrested and charged with a hit-and-run felony for leaving the scene of an April 24 car crash that killed 66-year-old Kenneth Mosher. In November 2018, Soules entered a conditional guilty plea to leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious injury. He later accepted a suspended two-year prison sentence to serve two years on probation.

Rick Rowell/ABC
Amanda Stanton & Josh Murray's Split

After leaving the third season of Bachelor in Paradise engaged, Amanda and Josh's relationship crumbled in a highly dramatic, extremely public way. Stanton told E! News her former fiancé was "extremely controlling" of her, which prompted the controversial reality star to threaten legal action over "falsehoods" and "misrepresentations" shared by Amanda about him. 

Snapchat
Kaitlyn Bristowe's Deleted Snapchat

Oops! Prior to passing out the final rose on season 11 of The Bachelorette, Kaitlyn accidentally spoiled the grand finale by posting a cozy photo with fiancé Shawn Booth to Snapchat. It was quickly deleted, but that didn't stop Bachelor Nation from exposing the truth with a screengrab. 

Paul Hebert/ABC
Jordan Kimball & Jenna Cooper Break Up Amid Cheating Scandal

The Bachelor in Paradise couple made headlines after Kimball decided to "remove" himself from the relationship after Cooper was accused of cheating on him. Reality Steve shared alleged texts the blonde beauty sent to an unidentified man. However, she claimed the messages were "fabricated" and that she "did not cheat on Jordan."

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Chad Johnson Dating Robby Hayes' Ex-Girlfriend

After being sent home by JoJo Fletcher, the outspoken Bachelor villain threw shade at his onscreen nemesis by getting hot and heavy with Robby's ex-girlfriend on Instagram. In 2016, Chad shared a photo of himself kissing Hope Higginbotham, who he said "deserves so much better than someone who lies, cheats, and ends a four-year long relationship in order to pursue fame on a tv show." 

In February 2020, Chad was arrested for robbery with domestic violence enhancement after an alleged incident with Annalise Mishler. He was released on bond. That March, he was charged with one count corporal injury, one count of assault and battery, one count of witness intimidation, one count of trespassing and two counts of vandalism. According to Entertainment Tonight, he pleaded not guilty. The case is still ongoing. 

Courtesy: Tom Briglia/PhotoGraphics
Juan Pablo's Homophobic Comments

The widely disliked star of season 18 said in a 2014 interview that he doesn't "think it is a good example for kids to watch [gay couples] on TV, referring to same-sex couples as "perverts." Juan Pablo later clarified his comments in an apologetic Facebook status, blaming his non-native grasp of the English language for using the "wrong words to express myself."

ABC
Rozlyn Papa's Relationship With a Producer

As cameras began rolling on Jake Pavelka's season of The Bachelor, Papa and an ABC producer began what was described as an "inappropriate relationship." Despite denying anything went down, both were kicked off the show and it was later revealed that the staffer visited her hometown with his father. 

Getty Images; ABC
Nick Viall's One Night Stand

On the premiere of his season, Nick was shocked to see Elizabeth "Liz" Sandoz get out of the limo, a contestant he'd previously slept with after Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert's wedding nine months before the show. Viall questioned her intentions for pursuing him on reality TV and she was quickly cut. 

Getty Images
Kaitlyn Bristowe's DWTS Claims Against Mike Fleiss

The star aired some dirty laundry when she revealed on Twitter that The Bachelor creator prevented her from competing on Dancing With the Stars in 2015 because "he didn't want people wanting fame after his show." Bristowe's claim came as many began wondering why mostly male contestants join the dance competition series, which Fleiss shut down after pointing to Melissa Rycroft winning season 15. Bristowe went on to appear on season 29 of Dancing With the Stars and ended up winning the mirrorball trophy.

John Lamparski/Getty Images
Gia Allemand's Suicide

Fans mourned the loss of this former Bachelor contestant, who, at 29-years-old, committed suicide at her home in 2013 following an argument with her NBA star boyfriend, Ryan Anderson. Gia's mother was on the phone with her daughter when the incident happened, and the reality star remained on life support at a hospital until her passing.

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic
Andi Dorfman's Allegations Against Josh Murray

The Bachelorette couple's volatile relationship was well-documented in Dorfman's 2016 tell-all book, It's Not Okay. In it, Andi claimed Josh "often behaved like an emotional abuser" and prohibited her from taking photos with men. She wrote, "If I talked to another man, I was a 'whore.' If I disagreed, I was 'argumentative.'" Murray has always denied the allegations. 

ABC
Mary Delgado's Alleged Assault on Byron Velvick

Despite Byron proposing to Mary during The Bachelor's early days in 2004, his now-ex was arrested in 2007 for allegedly assaulting him. The brunette was charged with one count of domestic battery, but the charge was later dropped. They ultimately broke up two years later, and in a 2016 interview, Delgado shared, "There was a big pressure also to have a successful relationship for TV and the show." 

ABC
Lee Garrett's Offensive Tweets

One of Rachel Lindsay's suitors drew major criticism after tweets allegedly posted by Lee throughout 2015 and 2016 revealed his opinions on race, women and Muslims. Host Chris Harrison responded to the controversy shortly after: "For those asking, no, of course we didn't know about the offensive tweets from Lee's account. None of us were aware of them. Very unfortunate."

