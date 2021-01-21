Bachelor Nation's Biggest Off-Camera Scandals Are Even More Dramatic Than The Show

Even though Chris Harrison calls every season of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette the most dramatic, Clare Crawley's might actually take the title.

Just two days after fans learned about her split from fiancé Dale Moss, a bombshell was dropped: Multiple sources exclusively told E! News Clare believes the former football player has been cheating on her throughout their engagement.

According to a source with knowledge of the situation, Dale and Eleonora Srugo have been in contact since at least late 2019 and he told Clare it was a business relationship. Still, Clare had her doubts. "Clare has always been skeptical," the source told E! News. "She never trusted the friendship and thought it was shady."

However, a source close to Dale denied the accusations. "Dale was faithful to Clare throughout their entire relationship," the source said. "He is committed to staying on good terms with Clare and has nothing but love and respect for her."

Fans first learned the season 16 stars ended their engagement after Dale shared a statement on Instagram Jan. 19, noting "this is the healthiest decision" for both them. Meanwhile, Clare remained silent on the split until Jan. 21, when she claimed she was "made aware of a 'mutual statement'" at the same time her followers were and needed time to digest it all.