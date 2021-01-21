Harry Brant Laid to Rest 4 Days After Accidental Overdose

Watch : Stephanie Seymour's Son Harry Brant Dies at Age 24

Model and makeup mogul Harry Brant has been laid to rest, his brother Peter Brant Jr. confirmed in an emotional Jan. 21 Instagram post.

Harry, who appeared in Vogue Italia and in campaigns for Balmain, is the son of supermodel Stephanie Seymour and publishing mogul Peter Brant. He died on Jan. 17 of an accidental prescription drug overdose at the age of 24.

"Today we lay to rest, and honor the life of my brother, a true angel of light, an extraordinarily unique soul unlike any who have come before," Peter Jr. wrote in the caption of one of Harry's modeling photos. "This photo taken on his last day, shows the eternal beauty he will forever hold."

He continued, writing, "It is impossible to express the devastation I feel for the loss of one with whom I shared not only a lifetime of beautiful memories, but with one who cared so deeply for my own happiness, was so devoted to my personal comfort, It is the loss not only of a brother, but of a best friend, my other half."