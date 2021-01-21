Harry Brant Laid to Rest 4 Days After Accidental Overdose

Model and makeup mogul Harry Brant has been laid to rest, his brother Peter Brant Jr. confirmed in an emotional Jan. 21 Instagram post.
Harry, who appeared in Vogue Italia and in campaigns for Balmain, is the son of supermodel Stephanie Seymour and publishing mogul Peter Brant. He died on Jan. 17 of an accidental prescription drug overdose at the age of 24.
"Today we lay to rest, and honor the life of my brother, a true angel of light, an extraordinarily unique soul unlike any who have come before," Peter Jr. wrote in the caption of one of Harry's modeling photos. "This photo taken on his last day, shows the eternal beauty he will forever hold."
He continued, writing, "It is impossible to express the devastation I feel for the loss of one with whom I shared not only a lifetime of beautiful memories, but with one who cared so deeply for my own happiness, was so devoted to my personal comfort, It is the loss not only of a brother, but of a best friend, my other half."
Peter, who released a line for MAC Cosmetics alongside his brother, concluded the post with, "My heart shatters to think we will never see that dear sweet face again."
Harry's family released a statement regarding his death shortly after the sad news was announced.
"We will forever be saddened that his life was cut short by this devastating disease," Harry's loved ones told The New York Times. "He achieved a lot in his 24 years, but we will never get the chance to see how much more Harry could have done."
The family added that Harry, who was once a teenage columnist for Interview magazine, was "not just our son," but "also a wonderful brother, loving grandson, favorite uncle and a caring friend."
"He was a creative, loving and powerful soul that brought light into so many people's hearts, the statement continued. "He was truly a beautiful person inside and out."