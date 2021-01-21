Why Nothing at the Drugstore Compares To Athena Club Razors

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

A razor that doesn't irritate your skin or clog easily? Does it exist? As it turns out, yes. After first trying the Athena Club razors, I was a convert.

These razors are not only sleek and better for the environment, but also feel super high quality for their low price tag. Plus, nothing beats having them arrive at my doorstep every other month without having to think about it. I'm busy, ok?