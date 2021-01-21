Why Nothing at the Drugstore Compares To Athena Club Razors

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
A razor that doesn't irritate your skin or clog easily? Does it exist? As it turns out, yes. After first trying the Athena Club razors, I was a convert.
These razors are not only sleek and better for the environment, but also feel super high quality for their low price tag. Plus, nothing beats having them arrive at my doorstep every other month without having to think about it. I'm busy, ok?
So here's how the club works: You pick up The Razor Kit, including a razor handle and two five-blade cartridges, plus a magnetic hook for your shower. Then you sign up to receive new cartridges at the frequency of your choosing. You can pay as little as $2.25 per blade, depending on which subscription plan you choose.
Athena Club also offers other great products like deodorant and even a period care line. But now, shop my favorite convenient razor subscription below. Trust me: Nothing at the drugstore compares.
The Razor Kit
It costs only $9 to try out the Athena Club razors and get your subscription started. You can pick from a bunch of different handle colors.