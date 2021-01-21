President Joe Biden's Oval Office Now Features a Sweet Photo of Late Son Beau Biden

Newly sworn in President Joe Biden starts work with his loved ones, including late son Beau Biden, watching over him.
He has already redecorated the Oval Office and behind his Resolute Desk is a narrow table on which rest several framed family photographs, including some showing Beau prominently. Joseph Robinette "Beau" Biden III was a military veteran who served a year-long tour in Iraq and was a two-term Delaware attorney general before he died of brain cancer in 2015 at age 46.
One of the photos resting on the table was taken in 2009 and shows Beau carrying his son Robert Biden, the youngest of his two children, on his shoulders at a welcome home ceremony or members of the Delaware Army National Guard 261st Signal Brigade.
Beau was the eldest of three children from his father's first marriage to late wife Neilia Hunter Biden. She died in a 1972 car accident that also killed her and Joe's 13-month-old daughter Naomi Biden and critically injured Beau and his brother Hunter Biden.
Beau also appears as a young adult in a photo showing the president with wife and First Lady Jill Biden, Hunter and the couple's daughter Ashley Biden. He also appears in a childhood photo showing him with his siblings. Other framed pictures also show the president and first lady.
The Oval Office has also been almost completed redecorated. The president has also replaced the gold curtains former President Donald Trump preferred with darker gold curtains previously used by former President Bill Clinton in the '90s, and swapped out a beige rug Trump used with a dark blue one that was in storage. Also on display on a shelf is a rock from the moon.
The office now also features busts of civil rights icons Cesar Chavez, Martin Luther King Jr. and Rosa Parks, as well as portraits of Founding Fathers such as Benjamin Franklin and Alexander Hamilton, and of former President Abraham Lincoln.
The president was sworn in in an inauguration ceremony on Wednesday, Jan. 20. Hunter, Ashley, and the U.S. leader's grandchildren walked in as the Marine Corps Band played John Philip Sousa's "Beau Ideal." Beau was also later honored in a virtual celebration featuring musical performances. The rock group New Radicals reunited for the first time in 22 years to perform their 1998 hit "You Get What You Give," one of the president's late son's favorite songs.
As the festivities began to wind up, Demi Lovato performed a cover of Bill Withers' "Lovely Day" and the president and first lady were shown watching her on TV, with the U.S. leader holding and dancing with their youngest grandchild, Hunter's 10-month-old son, Beau Biden.