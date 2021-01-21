What to Watch This Weekend: Our Top Binge Picks for January 23-24

Watch : Olivia Rodrigo: 5 Things to Know About the Singer

Prepare to indulge your inner teen this weekend.

We're not sure what it is, but we're feeling a little angsty lately. OK, we do know what it is *gestures wildly and broadly at everything in 2021,* but it could also just be the goods being served up to us by streaming services.

HBO is dropping the second highly anticipated Euphoria special, while Netflix is delivering a new teen drama about a different kind of supernatural high schoolers that'll deliver some old-school Vampire Diaries vibes. Plus, we're diving deep into the new generation of High School Musical drama, thanks to Olivia Rodrigo's number one debut single, "drivers license" that has had us in our feels since our very first listen.

Don't worry, we have other recommendations for you, including Priyanka Chopra Jonas' thrill ride of a new movie and the fun and fresh late night show everyone is going to be talking about very soon.

Here's what to watch this weekend, Jan. 23-24...