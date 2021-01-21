Josh Hartnett Confirms He and Tamsin Egerton Welcomed Baby No. 3

Watch : Best Moments From Iconic 2001 Film "Pearl Harbor": E! News Rewind

Josh Hartnett is a father of three.

The Pearl Harbor alum confirmed the news in a new interview with Mr. Porter, which notes that he and longtime love Tamsin Egerton welcomed a third child in late 2019. The private couple, who met on the set of The Lovers, officially became parents in 2015 when their first child, a daughter, was born. Two years later, the duo then welcomed their second child together.

In his interview with Mr. Porter, Hartnett explains that while there are certain projects he's proud of in his career, the thing he's "most proud of" in his life is his family. "The thing I am most proud of is that I'm a father of three and I have a good relationship with my partner and a great family life," he tells the outlet, "and I'm still able to do good work and, as I've got older, the characters have become more interesting."