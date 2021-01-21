THE LATEST

Everything That Happened During the 2021 US Presidential Inauguration
UNITED STATES INAUGURATIONDolly PartonBridgertonShop E!VideosPhotos

Justin Timberlake Promises "Better Days" Are Ahead With Soulful 2021 Inauguration Day Performance

Justin Timberlake joined Ant Clemons for a performance of the optimistic "Better Days" as part of the prime-time special for Joe Biden's 2021 presidential inauguration.

By Ryan Gajewski Jan 21, 2021 2:58 AMTags
PoliticsJustin TimberlakeCelebritiesJoe BidenKamala Harris2021 United States Presidential Inauguration

Justin Timberlake offered a hopeful message during the festivities for Joe Biden's 2021 presidential inauguration. 

As part of the live "Celebrating America" prime-time special that aired on Jan. 20, the superstar teamed up with R&B vocalist Ant Clemons for the song "Better Days." 

This segment was filmed in Timberlake's hometown of Memphis, Tenn. and featured the singers starting out indoors before making their way to the streets, where they danced with a small group of students and alumni from the city's Stax Music Academy. The performance took place at the Stax Museum of American Soul Music, which stands at the site of the former studio where Otis Redding and other iconic musicians have recorded. 

Clemons, who is nominated for a 2021 Grammy for his EP Happy 2 Be Here, told NBC New York that Biden's team reached out to the pair after hearing them debut the tune as part of Stacey Abrams' "Rock the Runoff" virtual event in December 2020. 

photos
Celebrities at Presidential Inauguration's Celebrating America Special

"A few months ago @AntClemons and I wrote BETTER DAYS," Timberlake tweeted on Jan. 13. "This song was our way of doing what little we could to encourage everyone to stay hopeful and to keep working towards a better future. I'm honored to announce we'll be performing it for the Inauguration."

NBC

The song delivers a tone of optimism in line with the general theme of the historic day that saw Biden sworn in as the 46th President of the United States. A line from the chorus includes the lyrics, "It gets worse 'fore it gets better, but better's ahead."

Tom Hanks hosted "Celebrating America," which featured speeches from Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, along with appearances by Eva Longoria and Kerry Washington.

Trending Stories

1

A Who's Who Guide to Vice President Kamala Harris' Family

2

Joe Biden's Son Hunter Named His Baby Boy After Late Brother Beau

3

Yes, Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff Are Really That Cute IRL, Too

Some of the night's prominent performers included Bruce Springsteen singing "Land of Hope and Dreams," Jon Bon Jovi covering The Beatles' classic "Here Comes the Sun" and John Legend taking on Nina Simone's "Feeling Good."

Trending Stories

1

A Who's Who Guide to Vice President Kamala Harris' Family

2

Joe Biden's Son Hunter Named His Baby Boy After Late Brother Beau

3

Yes, Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff Are Really That Cute IRL, Too

4

Ana de Armas Debuts Dramatic Haircut After Ben Affleck Breakup

5
Exclusive

Alexandra O'Neill on Making First Lady Jill Biden's Inauguration Look