Danny Masterson Pleads Not Guilty in Rape Case 7 Months After Arrest

Danny Masterson continues to plead his innocence.
According to a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson, the former That '70s Show actor was arraigned in a Los Angeles court house on Wednesday, Jan. 20. He pleaded not guilty to three counts of rape by force or fear.
Masterson was arrested and charged by former L.A. County District Attorney Jackie Lacey on Jun. 17, 2020. He was subsequently released on $3.3 million bail.
According to a criminal complaint obtained by E! News, Masterson is accused of forcibly raping three women in separate incidents that took place between 2001 and 2003.
If the 45 year old is convicted he faces 45 years in state prison.
At the time of Masterson's arrest last June, his lawyer released a statement that read, "Mr. Masterson is innocent, and we're confident that he will be exonerated when all the evidence finally comes to light and witnesses have the opportunity to testify."
The statement continued, "Obviously, Mr. Masterson and his wife [actress Bijou Phillips] are in complete shock considering that these nearly 20-year old allegations are suddenly resulting in charges being filed, but they and their family are comforted knowing that ultimately the truth will come out. The people who know Mr. Masterson know his character and know the allegations to be false."
When the allegations of rape were made public in 2017, Danny was fired from friend and That '70s Show co-star Ashton Kutcher's Netflix show The Ranch.
"As a result of ongoing discussions, Netflix and the producers have written Danny Masterson out of The Ranch," a Netflix spokesperson told E! News at the time. "Yesterday was his last day on the show, and production will resume in early 2018 without him."
Masterson is also involved in a separate lawsuit in which four women have accused him and the Church of Scientology of carrying out a conspiracy to cover up the actor's alleged sexual assault. Masterson and the Church deny the allegations.
On Dec. 31, a judge ordered that two Jane Does and Chrissy Bixler settle their claims against Masterson and the Church of Scientology in religious arbitration as formerly agreed upon in a religious arbitration agreement they signed upon their initiation into the church.
However, Bobette Riales never joined the church and is thus excluded from arbitration, with the court deciding on a later date if her claims will go to trial.
Masterson will next appear in court on Mar. 24.