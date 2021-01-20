Joe Biden and Al Roker's Bromance Lives On With 2021 Presidential Inauguration Day Parade Fist Bump

Al Roker can now say he's buds with the President of the United States.
At today's 2021 Presidential Inauguration, the Today anchor was determined to recreate an iconic moment he shared with then-Vice President Joe Biden at the 2013 Inaugural Parade, in which he summoned Biden over for a special handshake on live television.
This year, Roker proved their bromance is still going strong when he called now-President Biden over for a fist bump at the 2021 Presidential Inauguration Day Parade on Wednesday, Jan. 20.
"It's good to see you!" Roker told the president. "It's been three hours, how does it feel, Mr. President?" Biden responded, "It feels good."
Roker turned to the camera and proudly declared, "Well, got a fist bump. There you go." As anchor Savannah Guthrie joked, "Al, only you."
He said, "It's a pretty nice feeling. This is a man who's waited 50 years... And now here he is, the leader of the free world. And that's what America is all about."
Earlier in the day, Roker admitted he was going to employ some new tricks to try to lure Biden over for an elbow bump or fist bump. On air, he told Guthrie about his grand plan, as she wished him luck in re-living the "epic moment" from 2013.
The 66-year-old reporter was in Washington, D.C. at the sidelines of the parade route, awaiting the arrival of the president and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, when he said, "The good news is we got their favorite treats that they like. Cookies for the first lady. We've got Snickers for the president."
He held up a grey grocery bag and pulled out snacks for Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff as well. Roker continued, "I believe the second gentleman likes jerky, and we have Reese's Peanut Butter Cups for the vice president."
The weather forecaster joked, "We're set, we've got bribes, all sorts of things to entice somebody to come over."
You know what they say—you're not you when you're hungry, even on Inauguration Day.
Roker knew going in that it was possible the newly sworn-in leaders would pass on the snacks (and handshakes) amid the coronavirus pandemic. "It's not for lack of trying though!" he said. "Don't put a lot of pressure on me. It might be because of COVID that the president doesn't come over or the vice president."
Guthrie summed up all our thoughts when she said, "Even a pandemic can't keep Al Roker away from an inauguration."
And it seems the treats worked their magic, because when Biden walked by, he ran over to Roker to offer him the highly coveted fist bump.
Watch the clips above, and tune in to NBC News for full coverage of the 2021 Presidential Inauguration.