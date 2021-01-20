Only Jennifer Lopez Could Perfectly Remix "America the Beautiful" With "Let’s Get Loud"

Let's get loud!
Jennifer Lopez delivered an inspiring performance to help usher in the nation's 46th president Joe Biden and the very first female vice president (and first VP of color) Kamala Harris at the 2021 presidential inauguration on Jan. 20.
Wearing a chic, all-white ensemble, J. Lo performed "This Land Is Your Land" and "America the Beautiful." And the superstar surprised many when she unexpectedly mashed up the latter song with her 1999 hit "Let's Get Loud" for a brief moment.
And before finishing her performance, Lopez, 51, stopped to say in Spanish, "One nation, with liberty and justice for all."
E! News exclusively announced that Lopez would be joining the historic event's star-studded lineup. Minutes before J. Lo took the stage, Lady Gaga performed the National Anthem and Demi Lovato, Justin Timberlake, Jon Bon Jovi and R&B singer Ant Clemons are all set to perform tonight during "Celebrating America," a live 90-minute prime-time special hosted by Tom Hanks.
Prior to the inauguration, Lopez took to Instagram to share her feelings about performing at the festivities.
"What an honor to spend a few moments with these brave men and women," the "In the Morning" singer captioned a video of herself with National Guard soldiers from her rehearsal. "Thank you for your service and sacrifice. I honor you today and everyday. Tomorrow I sing for you and all Americans."
Lopez's fiancé Alex Rodriguez accompanied her to the inauguration and ahead of her performance, he praised her during an appearance on The Tonight Show.
"It's been such a crazy year for her. So many blessings, but to think in a span of 12 months, she's done the Super Bowl, New Year's and now the inaugural, it's unbelievable," he told Jimmy Fallon. "What's interesting is she's most nervous about Washington D.C. because of the responsibility. She wants more than anything, like all of us, to bring people together, to inspire. Music and sports does that better than anything."