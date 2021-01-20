Lady Gaga Offers an Olive Branch Performing the National Anthem at Joe Biden's Presidential Inauguration

Watch : Demi Lovato & More to Perform at 2021 Inauguration

That wasn't just the balmy 42-degree weather in Washington, D.C., warming your heart just now.

Accompanied by the United States Marine Corps. Band, Lady Gaga spread good vibes from sea to shining sea Wednesday, Jan. 20with her rendition of the national anthem at Joe Biden's presidential inauguration, belting out "The Star-Spangled Banner" moments before Kamala Harris was sworn in as vice president of the United States, her oath of office administered by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor.

In what was a dramatically scaled back celebration due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Grammy winner gave the strictly structured proceedings her signature star power. And she couldn't help but bring it, her booming voice ringing with emotion on this historic day that saw a woman of color break this country's second-highest glass ceiling.

Lady Gaga didn't dial it down in the fashion department, either, choosing a full red skirt and a navy wool jacket, a gigantic brooch in the shape of a golden dove with an olive branch in its mouth providing just the right accent for the moment.