See President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris' 2021 Inauguration Day in Pictures

It's time for the White House to welcome a few new houseguests.

On Wednesday, Jan. 19, all eyes were on Washington, D.C. as the 2021 Presidential Inauguration marked the commencement of the four-year term of Joe Biden as president and Kamala Harris as vice president of the United States.

Although this year's event saw fewer Americans in attendance because of the coronavirus pandemic and safety concerns, D.C.'s tradition continued as planned with a variety of speeches, special guests and an overall theme of "America United."

While former President Donald Trump previously declined to attend the festivities, former Vice President Mike Pence was expected to be on-hand as well as former presidents including Bill Clinton, Barack Obama and George W. Bush.

In addition, Lady Gaga agreed to sing the National Anthem before Jennifer Lopez took the stage for a special performance.

For those unable to witness the inauguration during the day, there's another way to celebrate later in the night. Tom Hanks will host Celebrating America, a televised 90-minute program that will air live across all major networks at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT. Viewers can expect highlights from the day's events, as well as musical performances from Demi Lovato, Justin Timberlake and more.