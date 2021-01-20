Donald Trump Pardons Rappers Lil Wayne and Kodak Black in Final Hours Before Joe Biden's Inauguration

Watch : Lil Wayne Facing Long Prison Time For Federal Gun Charge

Just prior to the end of his White House tenure, President Donald Trump granted last-minute clemency to a lengthy list of individuals, including rappers Lil Wayne and Kodak Black.

Hours before Joe Biden was set to be sworn in as the 46th President of the United States, Trump provided relief for a number of his political allies on Tuesday, Jan. 19 by issuing pardons to 73 people and commuting the sentences of 70 others.

Among those receiving a pardon was Lil Wayne, née Dwayne Carter Jr., who faced up to 10 years behind bars after pleading guilty to a federal gun charge on Dec. 12. The star had tweeted his support for Trump less than a week prior to the 2020 election.

Meanwhile, rapper Kodak Black, whose real name is Bill Kapri, received a commutation after pleading guilty to a firearm charge in March 2020. The 23-year-old performer was awaiting sentencing but had already been sentenced to 46 months in federal prison for making a false statement to buy the weapon. He has served nearly half of that time.