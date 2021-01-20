Why the Sol de Janeiro Products Have the Most Addicting Scent Out There

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

You know when you feel like something would totally be a compliment magnet if only social distancing weren't a thing? Well, that's 110% how I feel about the original Sol de Janeiro fragrance.

Between the pistachio, salted caramel and vanilla notes (which are magically never cloying), I practically want to eat my Brazilian Bum Bum Cream. Which has brought me to the conclusion that the Sol de Janeiro hype is in fact real, and also totally justified.