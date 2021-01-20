The Bachelor’s Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham Reveal the Sex of Their Twins

There are two Bachelor babies on board for Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham—and they're finally revealing the sex of their twins!
On Jan. 19, the reality stars shared on Instagram they're expecting a boy and a girl.
Lauren posted some very sweet pictures of the couple in Scottsdale, Ariz., along with their 1-year-old daughter Alessi, who held both pink and blue cotton candy to symbolize her new siblings.
The 29-year-old mom wrote, "Alessi is getting a baby BROTHER & a baby SISTER," adding, "we couldn't be more excited!"
Arie, who starred on the 22nd season of The Bachelor, wrote on his page, "BOY! GIRL! How did we get so lucky @laurenluyendyk?! So excited to meet the @luyendyktwins," tagging the babies' account, which has already racked up 230,000 followers.
Over on their joint YouTube channel, Arie and Lauren shared some behind-the-scenes moments of their photoshoot, as their friends spun cotton candy from a machine at home. Arie was seen adorably wiping a "cotton candy beard" off Alessi's chin.
Lauren told their fans, "Today is the day we put all of the rumors to rest."
Also in the video, Lauren and Arie documented the moment they found out the sex of their babies before the shoot. The couple read the medical papers while in the Chick-fil-A parking lot.
"I've been giggling on the inside," Lauren said beforehand, noting that if they have two more girls, "I'm just thinking how tortured Arie is going to be."
The spouses, who said their "I dos" in Hawaii in January 2019, then cheered when they found out they're having a little girl and boy. "I'm so relieved that there's at least one boy in there," Arie joked. "Oh my gosh, that's so cool."
Lauren added, "I'm so happy. How could it get any more perfect than that?... We're just so lucky."
In December, they told fans they're expecting not one but two kids, when she teased on Insta, "We maaaay have left out one small detail" in the pregnancy announcement. The 39-year-old dad said, "2 little miracles. Love them with all my heart already."
For their two-year wedding anniversary last week, Arie counted his blessings for all the wonderful small moments he shares with Lauren. The race car driver said, "I love our little family.. Coffee in the morning before Alessi wakes up, walks around our backyard, planning dates at our house because of this wild year we have had."
Later that week, Lauren had to shut down rumors of a breakup. "i meannnnn if you count the 3 hours we separated for him to go dirt biking last weekend," the clothing designer said in response. "yeah we've 'separated.'" Clearly, they're still going strong.