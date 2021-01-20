The Bachelor’s Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham Reveal the Sex of Their Twins

Watch : Arie Luyendyk Jr. & Lauren Burnham's Wedding: What We Know

There are two Bachelor babies on board for Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham—and they're finally revealing the sex of their twins!

On Jan. 19, the reality stars shared on Instagram they're expecting a boy and a girl.

Lauren posted some very sweet pictures of the couple in Scottsdale, Ariz., along with their 1-year-old daughter Alessi, who held both pink and blue cotton candy to symbolize her new siblings.

The 29-year-old mom wrote, "Alessi is getting a baby BROTHER & a baby SISTER," adding, "we couldn't be more excited!"

Arie, who starred on the 22nd season of The Bachelor, wrote on his page, "BOY! GIRL! How did we get so lucky @laurenluyendyk?! So excited to meet the @luyendyktwins," tagging the babies' account, which has already racked up 230,000 followers.

Over on their joint YouTube channel, Arie and Lauren shared some behind-the-scenes moments of their photoshoot, as their friends spun cotton candy from a machine at home. Arie was seen adorably wiping a "cotton candy beard" off Alessi's chin.